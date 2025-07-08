« systemd has been a complete, utter, unmitigated success

If you've written a nontrivial number of .service units, then you know the options available for hardening services are vast in number. There are already many great blog posts about what they are; I won't go into that there.

Personally, my problem is remembering what those options are. Did you know that systemd built tools to help with that, too? Each one of these explains some operational security benefit you can wrap a daemon with and in most cases they're each easy to add and don't break functionality. These are a great way to take advantage of features like capabilities easily.

shell

systemd-analyze security polkit.service